AP EAMCET 2019 counselling dates announced for 2nd phase. Check complete schedule here

AP EAMCET 2019 counselling dates announced

AP EAMCET Counselling Dates 2019 have been announced for the 2nd phase. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the date for 2nd Phase of AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling, for candidates who could not participate in the first phase of the counselling process, or for those who are dissatisfied with the allotted colleges.

Candidates who wish to appear for the AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling for 2nd phase should register on the official website.

What is the last date for application process for AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling

Interested candidates should note that the last date for the online application process and payment of counselling registration fee is August 9, 2019.

Certificate verification process for AP EAMCET 2nd Phase Counselling 2019

The verification process for AP EAMCET 2nd Phase Counselling 2019 will be held from August 10 to August 12, 2019.

When will the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Results 2019 be announced

The AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Results 2019 for 2nd Phase will be announced on 14th August 2019, after 6 PM.

Important dates for AP EAMCET 2nd Phase Counselling 2019

Processing fee payment - August 9

Certificate verification process - From August 10 to August 12

Option entry selection process - From August 10 to August 12

Seat allotment results declaration - August 14