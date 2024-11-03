Two sisters attack ex-DSP in Delhi, nabbed after chase | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Visuals from incident site

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Sunday (November 3) informed that they have arrested two sisters in connection to the knife attack they have allegedly carried out against a former Uttar Pradesh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his family following a dispute over car honking in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave area.

According to the information released, the incident occurred on Saturday night when the two sisters, identified as Chhavi Jain (21) and Bhavya Jain (23) allegedly barged into the house of former DSP Ashok Sharma and attacked him and his family. The officials said Sharma, who is a cancer patient, had escaped the attack with minor injuries; however, the incident led to a huge chaos in the area. The officials mentioned that Sharma had earlier requested the sisters to refrain from honking their car, for which the two women allegedly reacted with the attack.

The police said while the two girls were apprehended in Noida after a brief chase, however, the incident led to huge chaos in the vicinity.

"It has been alleged that on Saturday, both the sisters entered the house of Sharma forcefully and confronted him and his family with a knife, creating a disturbance that drew neighbors to the scene. Some residents who attempted to intervene also sustained minor injuries," said the officer.

Moreover, the official also added that as the confrontation ensued, the sisters tried to flee from the area in their vehicle. However, during the same, they allegedly hit a scooter rider and dragged it for a few meters, injuring one of the police personnel.

"They (sisters) were chased and apprehended from Noida. We have started further investigation into the matter," said the officer.

Moreover, a total of four FIRs have been registered against the two accused. They have been booked under various sections of BNS, including 109(2) (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), and 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant), the officer said.

Significantly, a source close to the matter informed me that the sisters have a history of confrontational behavior. They have earlier been alleged for taking a security guard hostage a few months back. The two sisters were previously booked in September in a case in which NBW proceedings are underway against them. Investigations in all the cases are in progress under ACP Kalyanpuri, police said.

