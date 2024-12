Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Public School in RK Puram

Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail - one in RK Puram and another one in Paschim Vihar on Monday morning. School administrations have sent children back to their homes.

According to Delhi Police, cops and the fire brigade were informed at 7 am this morning. RK Puram's Delhi Public School and Paschim Vihar's GD Goenka School received a threat email. Following the bomb threat, the school administrations sent students back to their homes.