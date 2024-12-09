Delhi air quality improves after rain, AQI drops to ‘poor’ from 'very poor'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi weather update: Rain lashes the city.

Light rainfall on Sunday evening provided some relief to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, bringing the Air Quality Index (AQI) down from the ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category. The AQI was recorded at 273 early Monday morning, marking an improvement from 302 at 4 PM on Sunday. The AQI with a 24-hour average of 273 is slightly worse than Saturday’s 233 but significantly better than the 'very poor' levels seen on Sunday. Most of the 38 monitoring sites in Delhi are under the AQI ‘poor’ category, with four stations reporting ‘moderate’ levels.

Impact of western disturbance

The improved air quality is due to westerly disturbances that brought rains to the region. However, this same weather system introduced moisture and lower temperatures, which created conditions for pollutant accumulation, causing a temporary deterioration in air quality over the weekend.

CPCB AQI classification

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB):

AQI between 0-50: Good

AQI between 51-100: Satisfactory

AQI between 101-200: Moderate

AQI between 201-300: Poor

AQI between 301-400: Very Poor

AQI above 400: Severe

First 'very poor' reading in December

The 302 AQI recorded on Sunday marked the first day of ‘very poor’ air quality in December after the city saw ‘moderate’ air quality earlier this month, a level not observed since mid-October. The last ‘very poor’ reading was recorded as 346 on 30 November.

Prediction: Likely deterioration ahead

Despite the short-term improvements, experts predicted that air quality is likely to deteriorate. The AQI is expected to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday, but could move back into the ‘very poor’ levels by Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Temperature update

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7°C on Sunday, a degree below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 7.4°C, two degrees below normal.

