Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR amid rising air pollution, cold expected to intensify | VIDEO

Image Source : ANI Heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, offering much-needed relief from the severe air pollution that has been affecting the region. The downpour, which began in the afternoon and continued into the evening, brought a noticeable drop in temperatures, signaling the onset of winter in the national capital.

The cold has begun to intensify in Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was reported in several parts of the city this evening. A video of the rainfall has also surfaced, indicating that the coming days will be very cold in Delhi. If you plan to step outside, make sure to wear warm clothes, as the cold can make you ill. The video of the rainfall was taken from Pandora Park in Delhi.

The rainfall due to a western disturbance over a central part of Pakistan was seen as ushering in light to medium rainfall all over Delhi-NCR in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this disturbance should continue bringing isolated rain showers in the next two days. Reducer Naresh Kumar from IMD stated that it would become "cold" weather extended after December 9 with a cold wave spread over North India extending from Rajasthan to Punjab and Haryana.

The latest forecast from the IMD predicted fog and light rain in the national capital over the coming week. Mostly cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle were forecast for December 8. From December 9 to 11, visibility will be troubled with moderate fog and temperatures will range from 6 degrees to 24 degrees Celsius. The weather will get colder, especially in the morning, with visibility reduced from fog. Shallow fog is expected on December 12, then fog will gradually move in over December 13 and 14; temperatures will slightly increase to around 25 degrees.

The temperatures are getting cooler and pollution is on the rise, so night shelters have been made available to the citizens by the Delhi government. AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin Flyover are among the places where shelters have been made.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated once again, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 302, categorised as 'very poor' at 4 pm on Sunday. Despite the improved conditions due to rain, air pollution remains a significant concern.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to downgrade restrictions from GRAP Stage IV to Stage II in light of temporary improvements in air quality, although GRAP Stages II and I continue to be enforced across the region.