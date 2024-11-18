Two juvenile arrested in stabbing incident in southwest Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant development, at least three people suffered stab injuries after a fight broke out between two groups in the southwest Delhi region. According to the information released by the Delhi police on Monday, a fight broke among the groups as the accused were out to celebrate one of their friend's birthdays (also a co-accused in the incident).

About the incident

The police stated that during the interrogation, the two juveniles (aged 16 and 17 years) apprehended in the case revealed that they had decided to meet near a crematorium to celebrate the birthday of their friend. However, as the other person did not reach the spot, the group who had gathered to celebrate the birthday went to look for another friend.

The accused stated that as they reached a cycle shop, they saw Rawat, Vikas, and Kunal, with whom they got into an argument, which later turned major, and they allegedly stabbed them.

The police stated that while Sagar suffered head and shoulder injuries, Kunal suffered a forehead wound, and Vikas, who is still undergoing treatment at AIIMS, was injured on his hand and back.

"The complainant, Sagar Rawat, and another victim, Kunal, have been discharged from the hospital but are not disclosing the motive behind the attack," the police officer mentioned.

Investigation underway

Moreover, the police stated their efforts are underway to locate and arrest the prime accused, Sanjay, and his associates, Rahul and Himanshu. They stated that the victims' evasive replies have slowed the investigation procedure.

(With inputs from PTI)