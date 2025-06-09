Two dead in fire at Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, e-rickshaw charging suspected as cause Two people, aged 24 and 60, were killed after a fire broke out late Sunday night in the Kodi Colony area of Delhi’s Dilshad Garden. Fire officials said the blaze, which also destroyed two e-rickshaws and motorcycles, likely began during e-rickshaw charging.

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident, two people, including a 24-year-old man, died after a fire broke out in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden late Sunday night, a fire department official said. The incident occurred in the Kodi Colony area. Fire Officer Anup Singh said they received a call about the blaze at 11:32 pm and immediately dispatched teams to the spot.

“We carried out firefighting operations and brought the fire under control. After dousing the flames, we found that two e-rickshaws and some motorcycles had been completely charred. Unfortunately, two people also lost their lives in the incident,” Singh said.

The deceased were identified as a 24-year-old man and a 60-year-old man. Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have started due to the charging of e-rickshaws, Singh added. An investigation is underway.

This incident comes just two days after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of northeast Delhi. That blaze, which occurred on Friday afternoon, was brought under control with the help of four fire tenders, officials from the Delhi Fire Services said.

