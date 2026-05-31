Saket Building Collapse: Two MCD engineers suspended, FIR registered as death count rises to six | 10 Points

New Delhi:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday suspended two of its engineers in connection with a building collapse in national capital's Saket area that has claimed six lives. In an order, the MCD said the two engineers - Aman Jain and Sudesh Singh Chouhan - were suspended with immediate effect for failing to perform their duties.

"Sudesh Singh Chouhan, Assistant Engineer (Building Department-II) South Zone, was suspended on the ground of non-exercising of effective supervision and slackness on his part", the order stated. "Aman Jain, Junior Engineer (Building Department-II) South Zone, was "placed under suspension with immediate effect, on the ground of de-reliction of duties and slackness on his part."

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