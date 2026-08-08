70-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle collision caused by Mercedes in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi:

A 70-year-old woman lost her life in Delhi after getting caught in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Delhi's Narela area, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Urmila, who was a resident of Narela's Mamurpur.

In its preliminary investigation, the police found that a Mercedes and a WagonR collided head-on this morning in front of the Himalayas Apartment in Mamurpur. The impact was so severe that the WagonR was thrown back and it collided a three-wheeler loading van standing nearby.

The woman was nearby got caught between the vehicles and died on the spot, the police said. The driver of the WagonR also sustained minor injuries and was provided medical assistance.

According to news agency ANI, a bottle of beer was found inside the Mercedes, but the police have not confirmed this yet. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

The police have now registered a first information report (FIR) and investigation is underway. Further details will be released once the probe gets completed, the police said.

Two cousins killed in hit-and-run case in Delhi

In April this year, two cousins lost their lives after a motorcycle collided with a goods carrier near Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road in New Delhi's Parliament Street area. The deceased were identified as Yagya Bhatia (20), a BSc student, and his younger cousin Abhav Bhatia (14), a Class 10 student at Hansraj School.

The cousins, who were residents of the Ashoka Nagar, were returning after watching a game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their family members said the cousins were on a call with them moments before the accident.

"The younger boy was speaking to his father on the phone and suddenly went silent as the phone slipped from his hand. Someone else picked up the call and informed the family about the accident," the victims’ uncle, Hitesh, told news agency PTI.

The cousins died on the spot and their bodies were taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH) for autopsy. The police also questioned the eyewitnesses to get information about the fatal accident.

Later, a case was registered and the CCTV footage was being checked for the investigation.

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