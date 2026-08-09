JNU cancels auditorium booking on Umar Khalid book, cites 'non-disclosure of full facts'

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday cancelled the booking of the SSS-1 auditorium for a discussion on Umar Khalid's book. The discussion on the book, titled 'Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power', was planned to take place on August 10 at the SSS-1 auditorium. However, the University denied permission over "non-disclosure of full facts" about the event.

Speakers, namely Prof. Prabhu Mohapatra, Prof. Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, Harsh Mander and Bano Jyotsna Lahiri, were scheduled to attend the discussion, which was planned to take place from 3 PM to 6 PM on August 10. The letter cancelling the discussion was issued by the Joint Registrar and approved by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences (SSS).

JNU cites "non-disclosure of full facts"

The University administration cited that the discussion at the SSS-1 was cancelled due to "non-disclosure of full facts" of the event. "Reference request form for booking the Auditorium. SSS-1 on 10.8.2026, from 3 PM to 6 PM regarding Public Talk for Adivasi Diwas (Book Discussion) duly filled and forwarded by the booking of the Auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the programme," JNU said in a statement. The University stated that JNU is a "democratic and decentralised institution". It stated that the Dean and the SSS gave permission for the event, and it stands cancelled.

JNUSU hits back over cancellation

Meanwhile, the JNU students' union hit back at the administration for cancelling the SSS-1 discussion and added that it will continue, as scheduled, at the SSS-II building. "The discussion on Fractured Communities will proceed as planned, outside the SSS-II building, in the open," the JNUSU said, adding that they are also looking for an alternative venue.

The union also alleged the administration of "double standards", claiming it had cooperated for space on campus for ISKCON events but has denied a venue for the book discussion. It further stated that the event was a crucial part of academic culture and democratic engagement and asserted that the programme would go ahead at an alternate venue. The book, according to the Union, deals with Adivasi histories, resistance and struggles relating to "Jal, Jungle and Jameen".

The JNUSU also said that the cancellation of the venue would not stop the discussion, calling upon students, faculty members and staff to participate in the event. Khalid, a former student leader, has been in prison since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a conspiracy case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He is still awaiting the commencement of his trial. He was recently denied bail along with Sharjeel Imam in the riots larger conspiracy case. The communal violence erupted amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

(With PTI Inputs)

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