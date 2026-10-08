17-year-old rents Audi for Rs 16,000 for friend's birthday, crashes into 3 vehicles; man dies

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old boy allegedly crashed an Audi he had rented for a friend's birthday into three vehicles in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh, killing a pedestrian, police said on Thursday. The teenager had rented the luxury car through an online app for Rs 16,000 for one night, according to a police officer. The accident took place at around 2:30 am on October 4 near a CNG pump at the Kishangarh red light. According to police, the juvenile was allegedly driving recklessly when the Audi rammed into three vehicles.

A pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Umashankar, a resident of Kishangarh, sustained serious injuries in the collision. He was rushed to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead.

Juvenile produced before Juvenile Justice Board

During the investigation, police apprehended the juvenile driver and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board through video conferencing, the officer said. Police seized all the vehicles involved in the accident, including the Audi. An FIR was registered at Kishangarh Police Station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The company that leased the Audi to the minor has also come under the police scanner.

"If any lapse or violation is found, appropriate action will be taken," a source said.

Police probe car rental booking

Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the accident site and adjoining roads to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the crash. Investigators are also trying to determine whether anyone else was travelling in the Audi at the time of the accident.

The police have written to the app-based rental company seeking details of the booking, documents submitted for renting the vehicle, and information about the person who made the booking and took delivery of the Audi.

Police check vehicle's movement

Investigators are also examining the Audi's location and movement during the rental period. The findings will help establish whether the juvenile was driving the vehicle throughout the rental period or whether someone else drove it at any point.

Police are also working to establish the identities and ages of all occupants who were allegedly travelling in the Audi when the crash occurred. Meanwhile, investigators are searching for eyewitnesses who may have seen the Audi being driven before the collision or witnessed the accident itself.

(With inputs from PTI)

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