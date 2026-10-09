'Until the party is completely destroyed...': Days after quitting AAP, Priyanka Kakkar targets Atishi

Days after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the Congress, Priyanka Kakkar launched a scathing attack on Atishi and said Delhi's former chief minister will not stop before completely destroying the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"Until the party is completely destroyed, Atishi will not leave. I guarantee that," Kakkar, who was AAP's chief national spokesperson, said on X (formerly Twitter), while reposting a post that said Atishi will be next Swati Maliwal.

The post was made by a user named @ZiddiNaagrik.

"09 October 2026 - 0800 Hrs: Atishi Marlena will be the next Swati Maliwal. Give it some time. I told about Raghav Chadha to AAP leaders in 2019, and it came true. Now I'm saying it about Atishi Marlena. Save this tweet. Time will prove me right again," the post read.

Kakkar's decision to quit AAP

Kakkar, who was AAP's media face, had resigned from the party on Saturday and joined the Congress, saying she could no longer defend the indefensible. She had joined the Congress in presence of party's Delhi unit chief Devendra Yadav, and senior leaders Rajiv Shukla and Pawan Khera. Along with her, former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shyam Sunder Sharma and Rajat Rakesh Tandon had also joined the Congress.

Praising Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Kakkar said only the Congress can help in making Delhi progressive and safe. She called Gandhi an "authentic and resilient" leader, saying the former Congress president is not afraid in promoting his ideas.

"I have seen how he was humiliated and how an entire machinery was deployed to put him down. But Rahul Gandhi and the Congress remained resilient. Their authenticity is their soul. I saw a soul in this party (Congress), which I found missing in other parties. And I say this from lived experience," she had said at a press conference.

"He has made everyone, including us, aware of this issue. We have to make the public aware of how, according to Rahul Gandhi, our voting right is being stolen by Gyanesh Kumar and put into Prime Minister Modi's account. This has to stop," she had said.

ALSO READ:

AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh booked in Delhi head constable assault case