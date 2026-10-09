Kashmiri man allegedly attacked during INDIA bloc march in Delhi, FIR registered

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons following an alleged assault on a Kashmiri man during the I.N.D.I.A bloc's march in the Connaught Place area on Thursday (October 8). The case was registered on the basis of the victim's complaint. The development comes amid I.N.D.I.A bloc's ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrations have also triggered a political row over allegations of manhandling and assault involving police personnel during a Congress protest on Wednesday.

The FIR concerning the Kashmiri man was registered after he complained of being assaulted during Thursday's INDIA bloc march in Connaught Place. The accused have not been identified in the case so far. While Thursday's gathering was comparatively peaceful, the allegations surrounding the assault have added another dimension to the controversy over the demonstrations.

FIR against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Separately, Delhi Police has also registered an FIR at Parliament Street police station in connection with the clashes and alleged misconduct during Wednesday's protest. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with more than a dozen other party leaders, have been named in the case.

The allegations include assaulting police personnel, obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duties, pushing and manhandling. Delhi Police has said that multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. Some of the police personnel who were allegedly assaulted during Wednesday's demonstration came forward on Thursday to recount their experiences. Their accounts have added to the dispute over what transpired during the confrontation between protesters and security personnel.

Delhi Police has also shared videos of the protest on its social media accounts. The footage purportedly shows pushing and scuffling involving police personnel, along with alleged misconduct towards women police officers.

Opposition MPs gathered in Connaught Place

Opposition MPs from several parties, including the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties, gathered in Connaught Place on Thursday. Three buses had reportedly been arranged for the gathering, which was organised around a lunch meeting. After lunch, the MPs were expected to proceed towards Rajghat under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

According to the account of the day's events, Congress leaders anticipated that Delhi Police might stop them from proceeding to Rajghat, as it had during Wednesday's demonstration. They expected another confrontation if the march was blocked. However, Thursday's demonstration remained comparatively peaceful, and the anticipated scenes of confrontation did not materialise.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over police personnel videos

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a press conference over the controversy, showing several videos that it said depicted police personnel being assaulted and women officers being subjected to misconduct during the protest. BJP spokesperson Siddharth Yadav accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create disorder, citing the footage presented at the press conference. He also questioned why the rights and dignity of police personnel were not receiving adequate attention.

Yadav asked whether police officers were not entitled to human rights and argued that personnel should not be treated differently because they did not belong to an elite background like the Gandhi family.

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