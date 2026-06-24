Massive fire erupts at workers' settlement near Delhi's Udyog Bhawan | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out at a temporary workers' settlement near Udyog Bhawan in central Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation involving around 25 fire vehicles and multiple specialised units.

The blaze engulfed a labour camp housing workers associated with the Central Vista project, with preliminary findings indicating that a short circuit may have sparked the fire. Authorities said explosions in commercial and small LPG cylinders present at the site intensified the flames, causing the fire to spread rapidly through the settlement.

Fire escalated to make-4 category

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, a distress call was received at around 3:02 am. Fire tenders reached the location within minutes, but the intensity of the blaze led authorities to upgrade the incident to the Make-4 category by 3:24 am.

The DFS mobilised a significant response, deploying water tenders, fire bikes and additional water bowsers to contain the fire. At the peak of operations, nearly 20 firefighting units were engaged at the site.

LPG cylinders and electrical wiring added to risk

Fire Officer Sandeep Duggal said the affected area consisted of temporary accommodation set up for labourers near Sena Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan. He noted that small LPG cylinders were being used inside the camp and that electrical wiring was spread across the settlement, making it difficult to immediately establish the exact cause of the incident.

Officials said both electrical faults and cylinder-related factors are being examined as possible triggers for the blaze.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it under control. The operation was complicated by repeated cylinder bursts and the dense layout of temporary structures within the settlement.

Around 25 fire service vehicles were involved in the response as teams worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby areas.

Investigation underway

Authorities are yet to ascertain the precise cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage. Details regarding any casualties or injuries were not immediately available. Officials said a detailed investigation will be conducted once cooling operations are completed.