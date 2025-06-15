Heavy rain, gusty winds bring relief from scorching heat in Delhi; IMD issues alert | Video The rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, has significantly lowered the temperature in Delhi, offering relief from the intense heatwave conditions, providing a much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

New Delhi:

Delhi received much-needed rain on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat. Several parts of the city saw heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, and thunderstorms. The rainfall brought a significant drop in temperatures across Delhi, offering much-needed relief from the relentless heatwave and scorching conditions.

Visuals from Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan showed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashing the national capital, bringing respite from the heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain and storms hit Delhi early in the morning, with wind speeds reaching between 50 and 104 kmph. "Two thundersqualls along with hailstorm activity were recorded at Safdarjung between 0348 to 0350 hrs IST and 0358 to 0400 hrs IST. The first squall saw gusty winds reaching 82 kmph, while the second saw a peak wind speed of 104 kmph," the IMD said.

As per the IMD, rainfall recorded between 2:30 AM and 4:30 AM IST due to thunderstorm activity was as follows:

Safdarjung: 33.5 mm

Lodi Road: 32 mm

Pusa: 27.5 mm

Wind speeds during the event (3:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) ranged between 50 to 104 kmph, with the highest gusts recorded at:

Safdarjung: 104 kmph

Pragati Maidan: 67 kmph

IGNOU: 63 kmph

Palam: 56 kmph

IMD issues alert

The IMD issued a severe thunderstorm and strong wind alert for the city, warning residents to stay indoors. The weather department urged residents to take precautions. "Stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary," the IMD advisory said, as flying debris and low visibility posed risks on the roads.

However, the intense wind and rain also disrupted early morning traffic, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas.

