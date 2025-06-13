Delhi water crisis: Several areas to face water supply disruptions as two treatment plants cut production The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant usually generates 131 million gallons per day (MGD), while the Chandrawal plant adds another 94 MGD. However, due to a sharp drop in raw water levels, Delhi Jal Board’s total output—normally between 990 and 1000 MGD, including tubewell supply—has seen a decline.

New Delhi:

Several parts of Delhi are expected to face water supply disruptions following a significant reduction in output from two of the city’s key water treatment plants-Wazirabad and Chandrawal to a dip in raw water availability, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced on Friday (June 13). According to officials, the water level in the Wazirabad pond has dropped to 668.70 feet, well below the standard level of 674.50 feet. This pond is the primary source of raw water for the Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment facilities.

In a statement, the DJB said, “It is getting difficult to maintain the required raw water supply to Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs. Consequently, there has been a 25–30 per cent reduction in potable water production at both plants.”

The Wazirabad plant typically produces 131 million gallons per day (MGD), while Chandrawal contributes 94 MGD. The shortfall has significantly impacted the DJB’s overall water output, which generally ranges between 990 to 1000 MGD, including production from tubewells. Current estimates indicate a reduction of approximately 70–100 MGD in total production due to the low water levels.

Areas to be affected

A wide range of localities will experience supply issues, including-

South Extension

Greater Kailash

Jahangirpuri

Moolchand

Majnu Ka Tila

Kashmere Gate ISBT

ITO

NDMC area

Defence Colony

Rajghat

CGO Complex

Delhi Gate

Civil Lines

Hindu Rao Hospital

Kamla Nagar

Karol Bagh

Pahar Ganj

Ramleela Ground

Parts of the Cantonment area and others

Public advisory and support

In light of the supply disruption, residents are urged to use water judiciously. Water tankers will be available on demand through the DJB helpline at 1916. However, no clear timeline has been provided for the restoration of normal supply.

This disruption comes at a time when water demand in the capital peaks due to soaring summer temperatures, with the city’s total requirement hovering around 1,290 MGD, as per the latest economic survey.