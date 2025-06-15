Tej Pratap seen inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple's restricted zone, inquiry ordered after video goes viral A video allegedly showing former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav inside the restricted 'Red Zone' of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple has prompted the temple administration to order an investigation. The zone, where mobile phones are prohibited, falls within the high-security temple corridor.

Varanasi:

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has launched an investigation after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and a former Bihar minister, inside the temple’s restricted 'Red Zone'. This high-security zone includes the sanctum premises within the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, where mobile phones and unauthorised access are strictly prohibited. The video, which began circulating on social media platforms on Thursday, appears to show Yadav inside the restricted area, officials said.

Confirming the development, Kashi Vishwanath Temple CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said the temple authorities took note of the footage after it was reported in the media and flagged online. "The matter has been forwarded to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police, which oversee temple security. They have been asked to carry out a thorough investigation and take action against any personnel found responsible," Mishra said.

He added that both agencies have been instructed to strictly enforce existing guidelines within the temple complex and to verify the authenticity of the video. "If any violation is confirmed, appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved," he said.

The controversy comes amid ongoing personal and political turbulence for Tej Pratap. On May 25, his father Lalu Prasad expelled him from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, declaring that he would have "nothing to do with the family." A day earlier, Tej Pratap had posted on social media claiming he had been in a relationship for 12 years with a woman, despite being married and with divorce proceedings still pending. The post was later deleted, with Yadav claiming his account had been hacked.

(With inputs from ANI)