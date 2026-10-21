GRAP Stage 1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality slips to 'poor' category

Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect after a sharp deterioration in Delhi's air quality. Environment Minister Sirsa announced the development as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed agencies across the National Capital Region (NCR) to intensify measures to prevent pollution levels from worsening further.

According to the CAQM order dated October 21, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) rose from 179 on October 20, when it was in the 'moderate' category, to 244 at 2 pm on October 21, placing it in the 'poor' category. The increase prompted the authorities to review the air quality situation and activate the first stage of the pollution-control plan across the region.

The decision followed a meeting of the CAQM sub-committee, which reviewed the prevailing air quality in Delhi-NCR along with forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The forecasts indicated that Delhi's AQI was likely to remain in the 'poor' category over the coming days. Following the review, the sub-committee decided to invoke all actions under Stage 1 of the existing GRAP across the entire NCR with immediate effect.

Why has GRAP Stage 1 been invoked?

The decision comes after Delhi's AQI recorded a significant rise within a day. The index stood at 179 on October 20, placing it in the moderate category, before climbing to 244 by 2 pm on October 21. The reading of 244 falls in the poor category, indicating a deterioration in the city's air quality.

The sub-committee considered both the current pollution levels and the forecast for the coming days before deciding to implement Stage 1 measures. The assessment was based on information from IMD and IITM, which indicated that air quality was expected to remain in the poor category.

The CAQM's decision covers the entire National Capital Region rather than Delhi alone. The order directs all concerned agencies to implement the measures prescribed under the first stage of the GRAP schedule without delay.

Agencies asked to intensify pollution-control measures

The CAQM has directed implementing agencies across NCR to ensure that Stage 1 actions are carried out, monitored and reviewed. The objective is to prevent the air quality index from deteriorating further.

The order also asks the agencies to maintain strict vigilance and intensify the measures already listed in the GRAP schedule. Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the situation and review the effectiveness of the measures as air quality conditions evolve.

Citizens have also been urged to strictly follow the citizen charter prescribed under Stage 1 of GRAP. The appeal forms part of the broader effort to ensure that the measures introduced under the plan are followed across the region.

CAQM to monitor air quality and review the situation

The sub-committee has said it will keep a close watch on the air quality situation in Delhi-NCR and review conditions from time to time. Further decisions will depend on the AQI recorded in Delhi and forecasts issued by IMD and IITM.

The commission has issued a revised GRAP schedule dated October 21 for implementation by all concerned agencies. The schedule is available on the CAQM's official website.

With Stage 1 now in force across NCR, authorities have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure that the prescribed measures are implemented promptly. The situation will continue to be assessed as fresh air quality readings and weather forecasts become available.

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