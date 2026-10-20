Delhi winter pollution plan from November 1: No fuel without valid PUCC, non-BS-VI vehicles face entry ban

New Delhi:

Delhi is preparing to tighten pollution-control measures ahead of the winter season, with restrictions on older vehicles, fuel sales and construction activity set to take effect under its winter action plan as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared details of the measures on Tuesday. The plan includes a ban on vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, a requirement for a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) to buy fuel, and curbs on construction and demolition work. The winter action plan is scheduled to begin on November 1, with different restrictions applying over separate periods through the winter months.

Non-BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi to face entry restrictions

From November 1 to January 31, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the capital, according to the announcement. This means owners of older BS-III and BS-IV vehicles registered outside Delhi will face entry restrictions during the three-month period. The measure is intended to limit the movement of more polluting vehicles in the city during winter.

No valid PUCC, no petrol, diesel or CNG

The government will also enforce a "No PUC, No Fuel" rule. Vehicles will need a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate to obtain petrol, diesel or CNG in Delhi. The requirement applies to vehicles in the capital, including those older than BS-VI. Owners should ensure their PUCC is valid before heading to a fuel station, as vehicles without the required certificate will not be supplied fuel under the announced measure.

Construction and demolition to remain restricted until February

The winter action plan also proposes a halt to construction and demolition activities from November 1 to February 28. AI-based monitoring of construction sites will be used to keep track of compliance. The government has additionally outlined a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement and staggered office timings for the winter period. These measures are intended to reduce commuting and ease pollution linked to traffic.

Metro, electric buses and carpooling to support pollution-control drive

CM Rekha Gupta said cleaner transport options would be an important part of the campaign, with electric buses, the Delhi Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling expected to help reduce pollution from vehicles. In a social media post, the Chief Minister said, "For our right to breathe, every step matters. Our Delhi, our responsibility."

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