Delhi's air quality set to worsen to 'poor' from October 21 as winter pollution season approaches

New Delhi:

Delhi's air quality is likely to deteriorate to the 'poor' category from Wednesday (October 21) and remain in the same range over the coming days, according to the air quality early warning system, as the winter pollution season approaches. The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday.

AQI to remain in 'poor' category until October 23

The air quality early warning system has forecast that the AQI is likely to remain in the 'poor' category until October 23. The outlook for the subsequent six days also indicates that air quality is likely to remain poor.

The early warning system said unfavourable meteorological conditions could hamper the dispersion of pollutants. A ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is considered unfavourable for pollutant dispersion.

The last time Delhi recorded 'poor' air quality this season was on July 13, when the AQI stood at 246.

If the forecast holds, Wednesday will mark Delhi's first 'poor' air quality day in 100 days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 0.8 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.7 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal, at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station.

Delhi govt announces 'Winter Action Plan' to combat pollution

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has prepared a Winter Action Plan to tackle air pollution in the national capital. The plan will be implemented from November 1 to February 28.

Under the plan, the government will enforce the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy, barring vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate from purchasing fuel at petrol pumps.

Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will also be prohibited from entering the national capital.

To curb dust pollution, restrictions will be imposed on construction and demolition activities, as well as the transportation of construction materials. Construction sites will be monitored through AI-enabled cameras linked directly to the government’s central control and command centre.

The plan also emphasises 50 per cent work from home, along with the promotion of electric buses, Metro services and last-mile connectivity.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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