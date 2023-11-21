Follow us on Image Source : FILE EC issues notice to Delhi BJP chief over social media posts targeting Arvind Kejriwal

Election Commission issued a notice to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva over the social media posts targeting AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had recently approached the poll panel regarding two posts from the official handle of the Delhi BJP, alleging that they contained morphed images and videos with "malafide" intention to "ruin" the image of Kejriwal.

The notice stated, "Delhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements/ allegations / averments, made in the alleged social media posts under reference, against a star campaigner of another National Party and against the political party and by insinuation and innuendo against the candidates for the above State elections and to show cause by 20.00 Hrs of 23rd November, 2023, as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct r/ w relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you."

The EC notice stated that the BJP should have verified the facts and have proof in its possession to 'justify the ex facie derogatory, insulting and disparaging animation, caricature, scam and narrative against the star campaigner of another National Party, who is a democratically elected Chief Minister and against the political party and through him impacting adversely the electoral prospects of the candidates standing for the above State Elections.'

The AAP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP on November 16, accusing of the alleged violations of the Electoral Laws Representation of Peoples Act 1951, India Penal Code 1860 and the Model Code of Conduct. The party had also attached the pen drive containing videos and photos of the social media posts shared by the BJP on their Facebook and 'X' handles.

(With inputs from PTI)

