Chhattisgarh elections: Congress to approach Election Commission on Mahadev App issue today

Mahadev App case: Congress will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the Mahadev App issue on Monday (November 6), said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

On the Mahadev betting app case, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel said, "Why has the Election Commission not taken cognizance of this? ... A complaint will be sent from us. Investigation should be done for the tarnishing image. There are clear directions in the guidelines of the Election Commission. They should look into this."

On being asked if Congress will file a complaint to ECI, he says,"...It will be done today."

He further said that Chhattisgarh Police have arrested 450 people so far and 72 FIRs were registered, along with the seizure of laptops and money. "What is the Central government doing? It's their duty to ban the app and arrest the accused. We have already issued a lookout circular (against the promoters of the Mahadev betting app)," he added.

Shubham Soni claims to give Rs 508 crore to Baghel

The betting app's alleged owner Shubham Soni released a video from Dubai in which he made a sensational claim that he gave Rs 508 crore to the CM and his associtates. Mahadev app hit headlines after around Rs 5 crore cash was seized by the ED during raids in the election-bound Chhattisgarh. ED had seized around Rs 5 crore from Raipur and Bhilai a few days ago.

Soni claimed that he was the owner of Mahadev app in the unverified video. He showed his PAN card, Aadhar card and passport in the video message asserting he had started the Mahadev Betting App in the year 2021.

"I had started a small book (online booking) in Bhilai. Money started coming from that book, and lifestyle changed. The neighbours started complaining. The matter started coming to light and the boys (workers) started being caught (by the police). Then I came in contact with one - 'Verma ji' and I started giving him Rs 10 lakh per month as protection money," he heard saying in the video.

Centre orders blocking 22 illegal betting apps, including Mahadev

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro, on the request of the Enforcement Directorate.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged the Chhattisgarh government did not send any request to block these platforms despite having powers to do so. "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro," the statement said.

The action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app's unlawful operations, it added.

"Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon.

Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests," Chandrasekhar said.

