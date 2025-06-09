DTC board approves new special hire rates for e-buses to boost revenue | Details here The revised rates are intended to make DTC's e-Bus fleet a viable option for schools, tourism departments, private agencies, Delhi Police and film shooting purposes, thereby generating additional revenue while aligning with operational costs.

New Delhi:

In a bid to generate more revenue, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board has approved the revision of special hire rates for electric buses for film shoots and tourism purposes. "This decision marks a strategic step toward making DTC financially self-sustaining. Our goal is clear -- to transform DTC into a revenue-surplus and profitable entity within one year," Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh said during a board meeting.

The revised rates are intended to make DTC's e-Bus fleet a viable option for schools, tourism departments, private agencies, Delhi Police and film shooting purposes, thereby generating additional revenue while aligning with operational costs, the statement said.

Check new hire rates for Electric Low Floor AC Buses

The new hire rates for Electric Low Floor AC Buses have been proposed at Rs 110 per kilometre, with a minimum daily charge of Rs 7,700 per bus for up to 70 km, ensuring cost recovery and alignment with operational expenses. A cost analysis for 2024-25 revealed that the per kilometre cost of e-buses stands at Rs 90.38.

The existing hire rates for CNG buses are Rs 60 per km (non-AC) and Rs 75 per km (AC), with minimum daily charges of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 respectively -- clearly underscoring the need to update the rates in line with newer electric infrastructure and rising operational costs.

The DTC Board noted the need to update these in view of the impending phase-out of CNG buses by the end of this year.

"With these revised rates, we not only ensure fair recovery for electric buses but also open avenues for DTC's participation in creative sectors like film shooting, contributing to both revenue and public engagement," Singh added.

Delhi govt to roll out 100 electric inter-state DTC buses

It should be noted here that the Delhi government has planned to roll out 100 electric inter-state buses under DTC on 17 routes, including the ones that connect to important religious and pilgrimage destinations. Earlier on June 6, Transport Minister Singh had chaired a high-level meeting of the DTC Board to review key initiatives aimed at transforming public transport in the capital, the statement read.

During the meeting, the board informed the minister about its plan to roll out 100 Type-3 electric inter-state buses under DTC. These zero-emission buses will strengthen Delhi's connectivity with neighbouring states and will run across 17 identified routes, including several that connect to important religious and pilgrimage destinations, according to an official statement.

