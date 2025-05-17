Delhi to introduce 500 new electric buses in two Months, 1,000 by year-end: Transport minister Delhi will introduce 1,000 new electric buses by year-end, with 500 set to hit the roads in the next two months, aiming to boost eco-friendly public transport.

New Delhi:

In a significant push towards sustainable public transportation, the national capital is all set to welcome 500 new electric buses on its roads in the next two months. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announced on Friday, emphasising the government's commitment to making Delhi a leading hub for electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

During a review meeting focused on the integration of electric buses into the city's public transport fleet, Minister Singh stated that the government aims to roll out a total of 1,000 electric buses by the end of the year.

“We are rapidly transforming our public transport system,” said Singh. "Within the next two months, 500 new electric buses will hit the roads, and by the end of this year, this number will rise to 1,000. These efforts are aimed at providing cleaner and more convenient transport options for all residents."

He further urged that the rollout of these buses should be expedited so that the public can benefit without delay. "By including these electric buses in our public transport network, we are taking a decisive step toward making Delhi the EV capital of the country," he added.

Existing electric bus services in Delhi

Delhi has already seen the introduction of smaller electric buses, popularly known as "Devi" buses. These buses operate on shorter routes, covering a maximum distance of 12 kilometers.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials from the Transport Department and representatives from major electric bus manufacturers and suppliers, including PMI Electro Mobility, Switch Mobility, and JBM.

Minister Singh also called on bus consignors to accelerate the delivery of electric buses and to prioritise the development of EV charging infrastructure at major depots to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations.

This initiative is part of Delhi’s larger plan to combat air pollution and promote eco-friendly transportation solutions. The addition of new electric buses is expected to significantly reduce the city's carbon footprint and improve overall public transit efficiency.