Delhi weather updates: Significant drop in temperature, AQI remains in 'poor' category | Check IMD forecasts

Delhi Weather updates: Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius, 2 notches below the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the minimum temperature will drop to 7.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the poor category with 260 AQI in the West Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi experienced a sudden fall in temperature as the minimum temperature settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average.

The decrease in temperature in Delhi-NCR follows light rains in parts of the city on Sunday evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

IMD forecasts for December 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted further drop in the temperature. It may dip to 6 degrees Celsius with moderate fog. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Sunday saw the second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter so far, at 23.7 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 260 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 201 and 300 as "poor," which can cause discomfort to sensitive groups and individuals with respiratory issues.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe".

