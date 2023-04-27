Thunderstorms, duststorms hit Delhi-NCR, rains likely tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Government employees on the Kartavya Path as dark clouds are aeen in the sky, in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Strong winds and thunderstorms hit Delhi and National Capital Region on Thursday evening with light rains predicted on Friday, the weather department said.

A maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average was recorded in Delhi, according to India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, while relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 27 per cent.

Parts of the national capital witnessed drizzle in the evening.

A generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Friday while maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the "poor" (215) category around 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu; first since Galwan clash