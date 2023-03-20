Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi weather update: Rains lash parts of city as IMD issues orange alert, cloudy day ahead

Delhi weather update : A fresh spell of rain lashed certain parts of Delhi on Monday morning with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert predicting heavy to moderate rainfall along with strong winds and cloudy blasts.

Just a day earlier, the weatherman had predicted rainfall along with thunderstorms in the Northwest and East states. Several regions in Madhya Pradesh including Jabalpur, Panna, Satna, Khajuraho, Khargone, Khandwa among others witnessed hail. These include where the winds blew between 40 to 80 kmph.

Warnings for thunderstorms were also issued in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, southeast Uttar Pradesh, coastal Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the relative humidity at 8.30.am was recorded at 83 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

