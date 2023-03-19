Sunday, March 19, 2023
     
Chennai weather updates: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in several parts of city

Chennai weather updates: India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai today predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the city within the next three hours.

Chennai Updated on: March 19, 2023 8:33 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Chennai rains: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in several parts of city.

Chennai weather updates: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai today (March 18) predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the city within the next three hours. 

"Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours," said IMD in a statement.

Earlier on March 1, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, had forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu on March 1 and March 4.

"Easterlies/North-easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels that would bring light to moderate rainfall on March 1 and March 4 over South Tamil Nadu," the weather agency had predicted.Though the maximum temperature has risen across the state, north easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric would give showers to south coastal Tamil Nadu, the Met said.

Earlier, on February 28, the IMD had forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Toothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal areas. 

(With ANI inputs)

