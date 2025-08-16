Delhi weather: IMD issues alert for intermittent rain in NCR; Yamuna nears danger mark Meanwhile, Mumbai has also been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall since late Friday night, severely affecting daily life. Areas like Andheri, Kurla, and Chembur have been witnessing severe waterlogging. Record rainfall occurred between 1 am and 4 am on Friday night.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert for intermittent rain in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C. The national capital experienced a slightly cooler morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 25°C.

Humidity levels remained high, with the relative humidity recorded at 90 per cent at 8:30 am, indicating muggy conditions despite a low temperature.

Delhi AQI at 'satisfactory' level

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was classified in the 'satisfactory' range as of 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI scale categorizes readings between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, while a reading between 51 and 100 falls in the ‘satisfactory’ bracket. An AQI of 112, though slightly above satisfactory, remains within acceptable limits.

Yamuna in spate, inches closer to danger mark

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi is continuously rising amid rains in high altitudes. On Saturday, it reached 205.26 meters, which is just a few centimeters below the danger mark of 205.33 meters. 50,273 cusecs of water is being released from Okhla and 45,620 cusecs from Wazirabad.

A heavy discharge of water is also happening from the Hathnikund Barrage at regular intervals. If the water level reaches 206 meters, people from low-lying areas will be shifted to safer locations.

Weather update from other parts of country

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in UP, Punjab, Haryana. Due to the heavy downpour in Uttarakhand, the risk of landslides has increased.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has also been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall since late Friday night, severely affecting daily life. Areas like Andheri, Kurla, and Chembur have been witnessing severe waterlogging. People are facing major difficulties due to the downpour.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely in Mumbai and Thane on Sunday as well. Therefore, an orange alert has been issued. Some areas may receive extremely heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Raigad district.