CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Jhandewalan Temple on Navratri, seeks wisdom for those 'spreading anarchy'

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Jhandewalan Temple on Sunday (October 11), marking the first day of Navratri, and warned that attempts to 'hold the city hostage' or damage public property would not be tolerated. Her remarks came a day after Delhi Police and security personnel detained more than 7,000 protesters, including leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several politicians, who allegedly attempted to assemble at Jantar Mantar.

CM Gupta offered prayers to Maa Bhagwati and performed rituals at the temple, seeking happiness, peace, prosperity and good health for the country's people, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

Extending her Navratri greetings to the people, Gupta said: "May the goddess grant wisdom to those spreading anarchy in Delhi and those placing their own interests above the nation's welfare and getting troubled by the country's progress."

Delhi CM extends greetings

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had extended greetings in an X post, describing Goddess Shailputri as the embodiment of nature and the primordial power of creation.

CM Gupta prayed for the health, happiness, peace, and prosperity of all families and expressed hope that the goddess's blessings would remain upon everyone. "The worship of Mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri is regarded as a sacred commencement of self-purification, spiritual awakening, and stability in life. May the grace of the universal Mother Shailputri bring health, happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all. May the Mother's compassion and benevolent gaze remain upon every family," Gupta said.

Sharadiya Navratri

Sharadiya Navratri 2026 begins on October 11 and will continue until October 19. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with devotees observing prayers and rituals throughout the period. The first day is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, will be celebrated on October 20, marking the conclusion of the Navratri festivities.

Navratri is observed four times a year during the Hindu months of Paush, Chaitra, Ashadha and Ashwin. Chaitra Navratri and Sharadiya Navratri are the two main celebrations, while the festivals observed during Paush and Ashadha are known as Gupt Navratri. Sharadiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin, which coincides with the onset of autumn.

Also Read

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets senior citizens, says 'happy to see smiles on your faces'