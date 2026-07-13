Delhi SIR drive gains pace as forms reach over 93% voters; final electoral roll to be published on Oct 7

New Delhi:

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is progressing rapidly in the national capital, with the Election Commission reporting that enumeration forms have now reached more than 93 per cent of Delhi's registered voters. According to the latest data released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), over 1.35 crore enumeration forms have been distributed as part of the third phase of the voter verification exercise till July 12. Delhi has more than 1.45 crore registered voters, and forms have already been delivered to 93.35 per cent of the electorate.

Digitisation of forms also underway

Alongside the distribution of forms, the Election Commission has also begun digitising the completed forms received from voters. So far, 11,15,950 forms, accounting for 7.69 per cent of the total electorate, have been entered into the digital system. Officials expect the pace of digitisation to increase significantly as more completed forms are collected in the coming days.

Districts leading in form distribution

Among Delhi's districts, West Delhi has recorded the highest coverage, with forms reaching 96.99 per cent of voters. The top three districts in terms of form distribution are:

West Delhi: 96.99%

South Delhi: 96.45%

North East Delhi: 96.41%

Top performers in digitisation

The digitisation process is also gaining momentum, with some districts moving faster than others.

The leading districts are:

Outer North: 17.75%

South West: 11.28%

Central North: 9.66%

How the voter verification process works

Election officials said their immediate priority is to ensure that every eligible voter receives an enumeration form. Once the forms are filled and submitted, the focus will shift towards collecting them and speeding up the digitisation process. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are providing two copies of the enumeration form to every voter. One copy is retained by the voter as an acknowledgement receipt, while the second copy is to be filled and returned to the BLO. Voters also have the option to submit their completed forms online, making the process more convenient.

Final electoral roll likely on October 7

After the verification, correction and updating exercise is completed, the final electoral roll for Delhi is expected to be published on October 7. The Election Commission has appealed to all eligible voters to cooperate with their respective Booth Level Officers, provide accurate information and complete the verification process within the stipulated timeline.

Why the SIR exercise is important

The Special Intensive Revision is conducted to ensure that electoral rolls remain accurate and up to date before future elections. The exercise helps identify eligible voters, remove duplicate or ineligible entries, update changes in voter details and maintain the integrity of the electoral database. Election officials have urged residents to participate actively so that no eligible voter is left out of the final electoral roll.

ALSO READ: EC begins SIR across five states; here's all you need to know about voter list revision exercise