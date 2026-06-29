Delhi SIR begins today, know how voter verification will work and all the key dates that matter

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The exercise aims to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the voter list while removing ineligible entries, making the electoral rolls more accurate ahead of future elections. The ECI has also released the complete schedule and process for the revision. Door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin on June 30 and continue until July 29.

What is the objective of the SIR?

The Election Commission said the Special Intensive Revision is being conducted with one clear objective: "No eligible voter should be left out and no ineligible voter should be included." The exercise is designed to update the electoral rolls by verifying existing voter records, correcting inaccuracies and ensuring that only genuine and eligible voters remain on the list.

How will the SIR process be carried out?

Under the revision exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit every household between June 30 and July 29 for physical verification.

During the verification process:

Every existing voter will receive two copies of the Enumeration Form.

Voters must fill one copy and submit it to the BLO.

An acknowledgement receipt will be provided after submission.

If a house is found locked, the BLO will make at least three visits before completing the verification process.

Key dates every Delhi voter should know

The Election Commission has announced the following timeline for the Special Intensive Revision:

June 30 to July 29: Door-to-door verification by BLOs

August 5: Publication of the draft electoral roll

August 5 to September 4: Filing of claims and objections

October 3: Disposal of all claims and objections

October 7: Publication of the final electoral roll

Delhi's current voter statistics

According to the Election Commission, Delhi currently has a total of 1,45,10,298 registered voters.

The voter profile includes:

Total voters: 1,45,10,298

Male voters: 77,11,132

Female voters: 67,98,142

Third gender voters: 1,024

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 76,155

Voters aged 18 to 19 years: 3,29,130

Voters aged above 100 years: 192

Polling stations: 13,033

SIR exercise already underway across India

The Special Intensive Revision has now completed one year since it was first introduced. According to PTI, the exercise is currently underway in 19 states and Union Territories. The Election Commission had initiated the SIR process ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Since then, nearly six crore names have reportedly been removed from electoral rolls across different states following the verification exercise.

The revision process has faced criticism from several opposition parties, which questioned its implementation. However, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Election Commission's decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision.

Why voters should participate in the verification

The Election Commission has urged all registered voters to cooperate with Booth Level Officers during the verification process. Timely submission of the Enumeration Form and verification of personal details can help avoid discrepancies in the electoral roll and ensure uninterrupted voting rights during future elections, as per officials.

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