Delhi rains: Airlines issue travel advisory for passengers amid heavy rains, IMD predicts more showers Delhi travel advisory: SpiceJet, in an advisory, asked its passengers to check the status of their flights and advised people to keep extra time to reach the airport due to traffic snarls in the city.

New Delhi:

Due to incessant rains and subsequent waterlogging across the national capital, various airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India have issued travel advisory for air passengers travelling from Delhi to other cities. In the meantime, the Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of heavy rain and thunderstorm in the Delhi-NCR in the next 3 hours.

SpiceJet issues travel advisory

In an advisory, SpiceJet asked its passengers to check the status of their flights and advised people to keep extra time to reach the airport due to traffic snarls in the city.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” SpiceJet said in the advisory on X.

SpiceJet had on Wednesday asked passengers departing and arriving to Delhi to check their flight status as operation could be affected due to the prevailing weather conditions.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet said in a post.

IndiGo issues travel advisory

Meanwhile, IndiGo issued an advisory and said, "With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We’ll keep you posted and we’re always around if you need help."

(Image Source : PTI)Delhi is witnessing heavy rains for the past few days.

Air India issues travel advisory

Air India also issued an advisory and asked passengers to check flight timings as rains might impact operations. "Rain is likely to affect flight operations to and from Delhi today. We advise you to check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving, and allow additional time for your travel to the airport," the airline wrote in a post on X.

Delhi Airport issues travel advisory

Apart from airlines, Delhi Airport also issued an advisory and said that flight operations might be impacted due to heavy rainfall, adding that on ground staff was working towards smooth operations.

IMD predicts more showers for city

In the meantime, the IMD on Thursday predicted more showers for the city. Notably, several parts of Delhi received heavy showers on Wednesday, and more rainfall was predicted for the day, with the weather department issuing green and yellow alerts for different areas.

(Image Source : PTI)People walk on road amid heavy rains in Delhi.

Parts of South and Southeast Delhi, among other areas, received showers, with more rainfall forecast for the day by the IMD. In its nowcast update, the IMD said an intense spell was likely over Delhi and NCR.

Check Delhi’s temperature

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal, with the weather office predicting moderate rain. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent.

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung reported 19.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Palam recorded 9.1 mm, Lodhi Road 11.4 mm, Ridge 28.2 mm, and Ayanagar 5.7 mm rainfall.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 52.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read: