Delhi rain fury: Cremations suspended at Nigambodh Ghat after water from swollen Yamuna enters premises Nigambodh Ghat is located along Ring Road behind the Red Fort. It is Delhi’s largest and busiest cremation ground. It has 42 platforms available for cremation.

New Delhi:

Cremations at Nigambodh Ghat, the largest cremation ground in Delhi, have been put on hold on Wednesday after floodwater from the Yamuna River entered the premises, PTI reported citing officials.

An MCD official stated that cremations were stopped in the evening and only the ones that had already started earlier in the day are being completed.

Incessant rain wreak havoc in Delhi

Delhi has been reeling under continuous rain since Monday. Normal life has been disrupted in the national capital due to waterlogging and traffic snarls. By Wednesday afternoon, the water level of the Yamuna River had risen above the danger mark.

Due to above-normal rainfall, a flood-like situation has emerged in the Yamuna river's floodplain areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for more rain in the capital.

Delhi authorities have advised people living in the floodplain areas of the Yamuna River to move to safer locations. However, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured that despite the rising water level of the Yamuna River, the national capital is not in danger.

IMD issues alert for more showers

The weather department has predicted a cloudy day with possible rainfall on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 33°C and a low of about 24°C.

As of 4pm on Wednesday, the air quality was rated as 'satisfactory' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 57, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0–50 is 'good', 51–100 is 'satisfactory', 101–200 is 'moderate', 201–300 is 'poor', 301–400 is 'very poor', and 401–500 is 'severe'.