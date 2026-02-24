Advertisement
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at around 8 am. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the flames.

Delhi: One dead after fire breaks out at school in Ranhola Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE
New Delhi:

At least one person died in a fire incident reported at a school in the Ranhola area on Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at around 8 am. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the flames.

Body found inside school room 

Officials said the fire had broken out in one of the rooms of the school building. During the operation, firefighters recovered one charred body from inside the affected room. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

More details regarding the incident are awaited. 

