Swaroop Nagar factory fire causes panic, six injured, 15 fire tenders deployed

New Delhi:

Six people, including women and children, were injured after they jumped from a building in panic when a fire broke out at an adjacent godown-cum-factory in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on Sunday, police said.

The fire broke out at a factory located in Gali No. 2 of Swaroop Nagar. The factory manufactures judo dresses and boxing gloves. According to police, the blaze started on the ground and first floors of the premises.

Fire breaks out at factory in Swaroop Nagar

According to the information shared by police, the fire was reported at a factory operating from Khasra No. 357/58 in the area. No one was present inside the factory when the fire broke out. The Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the blaze at 11:05 am. Following the alert, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were launched.

Six people injured after jumping from building

Although no one inside the factory was injured in the fire, panic spread among residents of a building located adjacent to the premises. A senior police officer said the panic prompted six people, including women and children, to jump from the building. They sustained injuries in the incident. All six injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police said they are out of danger.

Fire brought under control

Fire tenders reached the spot and immediately began firefighting operations. According to police, the blaze has now been completely extinguished. Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke rising from the factory as firefighting teams worked to bring the situation under control.

The incident caused panic in the surrounding area as thick smoke was seen rising from the factory premises. Police and fire officials reached the location soon after the alert and coordinated the rescue and firefighting efforts. Authorities are also examining the circumstances that led to the fire and checking whether any safety violations or other factors contributed to the incident.

Police are now ascertaining further details regarding the circumstances that led to the fire and the extent of damage caused to the factory. Authorities are also verifying the identities and other details of the six people who were injured after jumping from the adjacent building.

At this stage, police have said that the injuries were caused by the panic and subsequent jumps from the building, rather than by the fire itself.

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