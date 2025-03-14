Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts cloudy skies with light rain today, check full forecast here Delhi weather update: Cloudy sky has been predicted on March 15th and 16th. The IMD said there is possibility of light rain/ drizzle on 15 and 16 March with mist during morning hours.

New Delhi: After light rain and thunder-shower on Thursday, the IMD has predicted that the national capital is expected to experience cloudy skies with light rain or drizzles. A minimum and maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively are expected, the weather office said.

As skies will remain generally cloudy throughout the day, the IMD said that there is possibility of drizzle in the morning and a spell of very light rain towards evening or night. Nowever, no other specific warning regarding the weather in Delhi has been issued by the IMD.

Apart from this, cloudy sky has been predicted on March 15th and 16th. The IMD said there is possibility of light rain/ drizzle on 15 and 16 March with mist during morning hours.

As per the updates from the Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre, there has been been slight rise in minimum temperatures and no large change in maximum temperatures over Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours.

Right now, the Maximum and minimum temperatures are in the range of 32 to 35°C and 17 to 19°C respectively.

The IMD further stated that the minimum temperatures were above normal by 1-4°C and maximum temperatures are above normal by 2-5°C over most places over Delhi.

Giving further predictions, the IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 35 degrees Celsius on 19 March and is expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34°C on other days.