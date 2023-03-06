Holi alert: Delhi Metro services to begin from 2:30 pm on March 8

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on March 8

Delhi metro services will begin from 2:30 pm March 8 on the occasion of Holi, officials said on Monday.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, it said.

Metro feeder bus services will also resume after 2.30 pm on March 8, officials said.

This year the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8.

