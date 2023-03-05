Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi colour irritation cause of worry? Read on to protect your skin and hair this holiday season

Holi is one of the most loved festivals in the world. On this day, people play with colours which symbolize hope, love and festivity. But the colours these days have lots of chemicals and may irritate skin and hair. Let's look at some methods to keep our skin protected and save our tresses from spoiling.

Before going out to play Holi, apply:

Coconut oil: This thick oil has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Before going to play Holi, run your skin with generous amounts of this oil all over your body. Do not miss the feet, elbows or knees.

Sunscreen: Buy one with a 45 SPF or more. The double layer of oil and sunscreen will be a strong guard against dark colours.

Petroleum jelly: For nails, you can apply petroleum jelly on the cuticles. One can use ghee or almond oil too.

Scarves: To minimize damage, cover hair after plaiting them. Trimming your split ends beforehand is also advisable.

After playing Holi, you must try:

DIY fruit pack: Use any fruit leftover like papaya or banana. Add Multani mitti to reduce rashes and honey to moisturize your skin.

Aloe vera: Use aloe vera gel to get rid of skin rashes. You can safely use aloe vera gel on your hair too.

Sesame seed oil: If you have colour stains, try to dab sesame seed oil on that area.

Before shampooing make a hair mask of olive oil, almond oil and yoghurt and apply it to the hair. Leave on for forty-five minutes and wash off.

FAQ’s

Q1:Can I use another oil if I don't have coconut oil?

Ans: Yes, you can use almond oil too. If that too is not available, use a generous amount of baby oil.

Q2:Can we make organic colours at home?

Yes, you can use haldi, dried rose petals like hibiscus or even beetroot to make Holi colours at home.

