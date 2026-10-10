Air India passenger tells CJP leaders 'shame on you' moments before detention in Delhi | Watch

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were detained shortly after arriving in Delhi on Saturday to participate in a protest organised by them. The leaders were taken to an undisclosed location, but not before they captured the moments leading up to their detention on video.

Woman passenger confronts CJP leaders on Air India flight

A video showing a woman passenger confronting the CJP leaders on their Air India flight has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the woman can be heard telling the trio, 'Shame on you'.

The incident occurred as Delhi Police personnel asked the leaders to cooperate and leave the aircraft. Three women police officers, led by Inspector Pravesh Kaushik of the South West district police, approached the leaders and informed them that permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday had been denied.

Abhijeet Dipke records the incident on video

Dipke was seated by the window and recording the proceedings, while his fellow party leader Saurav Das was seated next to him in the middle seat.

Shortly after the flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi at 10.19 am, Dipke went live on social media and said, "You can see, the Delhi Police are here. We have just landed, and they are entering the flight," Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijeet Dipke said on a live video shortly after his flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi at 10.19 am.

'Main arrest hone hi aya hoon’: Dipke tells police

During the interaction, Dipke told the police personnel that he had come to Delhi to be arrested and was not afraid of the authorities. The CJP founder also claimed that the police action was causing inconvenience to fellow passengers and told the officers, "I have come here to be arrested."

In another video, police personnel could be heard saying that they were not arresting the leaders and urging them to cooperate.

CJP condemns detention of its leaders

In a statement, the Cockroach Janta Party strongly condemned the detention of Dipke, Das, and Ranka shortly after their flight landed in Delhi. The party described the action as "authoritarian" and alleged that it violated their "freedom of movement".

The party also called the incident a "pre-planned interception", alleging that its leaders were stopped while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a planned demonstration against the Chief Election Commissioner and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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