Delhi Metro introduces 'priority frisking' facility for special category passengers The newly launched initiative is designed to offer a smoother and more convenient security check process for passengers who may face difficulties during standard frisking procedures.

New Delhi:

In a step towards more inclusive and accessible public transport, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has rolled out a 'Priority Frisking' facility at all metro stations across the network.

The newly launched initiative is designed to offer a smoother and more convenient security check process for passengers who may face difficulties during standard frisking procedures. This includes persons with disabilities (divyangjans), pregnant women, women travelling with infants, senior citizens, and those with visible injuries, according to an official statement.

"The initiative has been launched to make travel more comfortable and accessible for passengers who may face difficulty during regular frisking," it said.

Verification guidelines in place

To ensure the facility is used appropriately, security personnel may request relevant documentation if there is any doubt regarding a passenger's eligibility.

"CISF personnel have been advised to use discretion and show sensitivity while verifying the eligibility of such passengers," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

Ensuring smooth implementation

DMRC and CISF are working closely to standardize the process and prevent confusion or delays at metro stations. Necessary guidelines are being shared with field staff to maintain consistency in how the policy is applied.

"We are making sure that all security staff are aware of the process and that eligible passengers can benefit without delay," the DMRC said.

Strengthening social responsibility

The move is part of DMRC’s broader effort to make the metro system more inclusive and responsive to the needs of diverse commuters.

"Our goal is to make the metro system inclusive and user-friendly for everyone," it said, adding that this initiative further strengthens DMRC's commitment to social responsibility in public transport.

(With PTI inputs)