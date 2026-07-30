Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of Kanwar Yatra 2026: Check routes to avoid

New Delhi:

With the Kanwar Yatra 2026 underway, Delhi is preparing for the movement of lakhs of Kanwariyas through the national capital over the coming days. Keeping this in view, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory, warning commuters about possible congestion and traffic diversions on several key routes. Authorities have advised people to check traffic updates and plan their journeys in advance to avoid getting stuck in long traffic snarls, especially during peak movement of pilgrims.

These roads are likely to witness heavy traffic

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic movement is expected to remain slow on several major roads due to the continuous movement of Kanwariyas and the setting up of Kanwar camps along the routes.

The roads likely to experience heavy congestion include:

Najafgarh Phirni Road

Rohtak Road

Pankha Road

Dev Prakash Shastri Marg

Nangloi-Najafgarh Road

Outer Ring Road

Motorists have been advised to avoid these stretches, wherever possible, and opt for alternate routes.

Routes designated for Kanwariyas

To ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims, separate routes have been earmarked for Kanwariyas travelling on foot.

Rohtak Road route: Zakhira → Madipur → Peeragarhi Chowk → Nangloi Chowk → Mundka → Tikri Border

Najafgarh Road route: Zakhira → Uttam Nagar → Najafgarh Phirni Road → Jharoda Border

Outer Ring Road route: Madhuban Chowk → Peeragarhi Chowk → Keshopur Mandi → Janakpuri District Centre

Dev Prakash Shastri Marg route: Rattanpuri Chowk → Loha Mandi

The Delhi Traffic Police expects the highest concentration of Kanwariyas along these corridors and has urged regular commuters to use alternate roads.

Delhi Police issues advisory for commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to residents to plan their travel well in advance and make greater use of public transport wherever feasible.

Commuters have also been advised not to park vehicles along roadsides, as illegally parked vehicles could worsen congestion. People have been urged to immediately inform the police if they notice any suspicious object or activity. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been specifically advised to use the Paharganj side instead of the Ajmeri Gate entrance to avoid heavy crowding during the Kanwar Yatra period.

Plan your journey before stepping out

Traffic arrangements across several parts of Delhi will remain different from normal days during the Kanwar Yatra. People travelling to offices, airports, railway stations or for other important engagements should check real-time traffic updates before leaving home. Starting early, following diversion plans and complying with traffic police instructions can help ensure a smoother and safer journey.

How long will the advisory remain important?

Traffic restrictions and congestion levels are expected to vary depending on the movement of Kanwariyas during the Yatra. Authorities are likely to monitor traffic conditions round the clock and make diversions or adjustments whenever required. Commuters are advised to follow official traffic advisories through the Delhi Traffic Police's social media handles and traffic update platforms for the latest information.

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