BJP intensifies attack on Kejriwal over Punjab paper leak, stages major protest outside AAP office

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a major protest in Delhi against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged paper leak cases in Punjab. Amid the demonstration, heavy police deployment was made outside the AAP headquarters in the national capital to maintain law and order. The BJP has alleged that multiple recruitment and examination papers have been leaked in Punjab in recent months, putting the future of lakhs of aspirants at risk. Holding the AAP government responsible, the party has demanded the immediate resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on moral grounds.

BJP steps up attack over alleged paper leaks

The protest is the latest in a series of attacks by the BJP on the AAP government over the alleged examination irregularities in Punjab. Earlier, on July 28, BJP MPs staged a demonstration inside the Parliament complex, led by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. During the protest, BJP leaders raised slogans demanding accountability over the alleged paper leak cases and called for Harjot Singh Bains to step down.

The BJP has maintained that repeated allegations of examination leaks have undermined the credibility of the state's recruitment process and caused uncertainty among job seekers.

Akali Dal demands CBI probe into alleged exam scams

The Shiromani Akali Dal has also intensified its attack on the Punjab government over the issue. Party MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into what she described as 11 alleged examination scams during the tenure of the AAP government in Punjab.

In a post on X, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she had sought a comprehensive CBI investigation on behalf of the people of Punjab. She stated that Punjab deserved accountability and that nothing short of a thorough probe would be acceptable.

Congress also targets AAP government

The Congress has joined the opposition attack, accusing the Punjab government of failing to protect the integrity of recruitment examinations. On Monday, Congress MPs held a protest outside Parliament, demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The party alleged that several examination paper leak incidents had occurred in the state. It also criticised the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala, making it another issue in its campaign against the AAP government.

Why the issue has gained political significance

The alleged paper leak cases have emerged as a major political flashpoint in Punjab, with opposition parties accusing the AAP government of failing to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations. While the BJP, Akali Dal and Congress have demanded accountability and independent investigations, the controversy is expected to remain a key political issue as opposition parties continue to target the ruling government over the allegations.

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