Is Jantar Mantar closed for protests? Delhi Police dismisses viral claims

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Thursday debunked viral claims alleging that Jantar Mantar has been locked or shut for protests, saying, "these claims are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts." "It is officially clarified that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised site for peaceful and aurhorised demonstrations. As per the Hon'ble Supreme Court Order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police thereupon in compliance of it, a maximum of 1,000 persons may be permitted at the venue," read Delhi Police's post on X.

This permission is granted by the competent authority upon formal application by the concerned organizers or individual(s), subject to adherence of prescribed terms and conditions. Citizens are strongly advised not to believe or circulate unverified information and to rely strictly on official communications for accurate updates, it added.

'No evidence of gunshot injury': Delhi Police dismissed viral claims

Delhi Police earlier dismissed social media claims alleging that a protester sustained gunshot injuries during the July 20 protest held in New Delhi. As per Delhi Police, "MLC records a lacerated wound in front of the right tragus, with the nature of injury described as blunt. As per doctor's opinion, it is simple injury and there is no evidence of gunshot injury."

"Therefore, the claim of gunshot injury is not supported by the medical findings on the MLC. The public is advised to verify information through authentic sources before sharing such claims," Delhi Police in a post on X said.

Delhi Police asks X to remove 'defamatory' posts

Earlier today, Delhi Police wrote to X in connection with a complaint alleging that "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content" targeting constitutional authorities was being circulated on the platform during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests.

In its communication, the police asked X to immediately remove the alleged posts or videos and sought complete account details of the users who uploaded the content, including their names, addresses, contact information, email IDs, and login/logout records with date and time stamps.

The police also requested the platform to preserve all data related to the alleged content for future investigation, share any additional information that could aid the probe, and furnish a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Remove abusive posts on PM Modi: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police had also directed several social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march. Several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital.

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'No evidence of gunshot injury': Delhi Police on viral claims that a protester sustained gunshot injuries