Delhi logs highest August rainfall in the last 15 years: A look at data since 2010 Delhi has registered its wettest August in 15 years with 399.8 mm of rainfall, surpassing last year's total of 390.3 mm. The city has already exceeded its seasonal monsoon average of 774.4 mm, and with two days still left in the month, the rain count is set to rise further.

New Delhi:

Delhi has logged its wettest August in the past 15 years with 399.8 mm of rainfall recorded so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This makes August 2025 the rainiest since 2010, when the city received a massive 455.8 mm. The current spell has already surpassed last year's August total of 390.3 mm, which was spread across 17 rainy days and stood at 67 per cent above the long-period average.

In 2024, Delhi witnessed an exceptionally wet August, crossing its annual rainfall mark by August 30 with 390.3 mm of precipitation. That year saw rain on 17 days. This time, the city has already recorded 14 rainy days and with two more days left in the month, the number is expected to climb further.

Seasonal rainfall exceeds average

It is to be noted here that Delhi has also gone past its seasonal monsoon average, which runs from June 1 to September 30. Since the monsoon's arrival in late June this year, the city has received more than 750 mm of rainfall. With the annual average standing at 774.4 mm, the capital is now on the verge of touching its yearly benchmark well ahead of time.

August rainfall data for Delhi from 2015 to 2025

Year August rainfall 2010 455.8 mm 2011 190.3 mm 2012 378.8 mm 2013 321.4 mm 2014 139.1 mm 2015 195.4 mm 2016 122.1 mm 2017 152.2 mm 2018 206.5 mm 2019 119.6 mm 2020 237.0 mm 2021 214.5 mm 2022 41.6 mm 2023 91.8 mm 2024 390.3 mm 2025 399.8 mm

Rains in Delhi

According to the IMD, rainfall is classified as "light" when it is up to 15.5 mm, "moderate" when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, "heavy" when it is between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, and "very heavy" when it exceeds 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, on Friday, rains lashed parts of the national capital, with more showers expected during the day. However, no warning has been issued by the weather department so far. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 63.7 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road logged 36.6 mm and Aya Nagar 11.8 mm, according to IMD data.

ALSO READ: Delhi-Noida witnesses massive traffic jams after heavy rains, commuters express resentment | Video