Reshuffle in administration: Delhi L-G VK Saxena transfers 19 IPS, DANIPS officers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Thursday made a major reshuffle in administration by transferring 19 IPS and DANIPS officers in the national capital.

This comes close on the heels of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations over budget approval issue in which he alleged that officials were not cooperating with him.

Sindhu Pillai, a 2001 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as joint commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing, while 2010 batch IPS officer Rajender Singh Sagar has been made the DCP of the First Battalion, the order stated.

Additional DCP northwest Apoorva Gupta, a 2013 batch IPS officer, has become the DCP of Railways.

Sachin Sharma, a 2014 batch IPS officer, who was additional DCP east district is now additional DCP central district, while his batchmate Shashank Jaiswal is the new additional DCP east district, it stated.

Similalry, 2014 batch IPS officer Surendra Choudhary, the current additional DCP of the southeast, will take the charge of additional DCP Dwarka, the order said.

Sandhya Swami, a 2016 batch IPS officer, has been promoted to additional DCP of the northeast district from additional DCP 2.

Harsh Indora, an officer of the same batch, has become additional DCP southeast. Earlier, Indora was additional DCP 2 Shahdara district, it said.

The order further stated that Rajneesh Garg, a 2009 batch DANIPS officer and currently serving as additional DCP Rohini, has been appointed as DCP licensing. Pankaj Kumar, a 2009 batch DANIPS officer, who is additional DCP 2 New Delhi district has been appointed as additional DCP Rohini district.

Subodh Kumar Goswami, a 2010 batch DANIPS officer, will take charge as additional DCP 2 northeast and Uma Shankar has become the new deputy director of the Delhi Police Academy, the order stated.

(With PTI input)

