Delhi LG streamlines long-pending land allotment issues, clears way for major public projects

New Delhi:

In a major push to speed up public infrastructure and welfare projects, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has streamlined long-pending land allotment issues that had been delayed due to poor coordination among various government departments. Following a series of reviews and directions by the Lieutenant Governor, several key land parcels have now been allotted for projects related to security, education, urban services, healthcare, and environmental management across the national capital.

The move is expected to remove bottlenecks that had slowed down multiple projects for years.

Security infrastructure gets a major boost

As part of the land allotment drive, land has been provided for strengthening Delhi's security infrastructure. New police stations will be established at Dilkusha Bagh, Sagarpur, Suyurpur, and Kishangarh.

Land has also been allotted for a new Forensic Science Laboratory in Narela, while the Intelligence Bureau has been allotted land for stations at Dheerpur and Tahirpur. In addition, land has been earmarked for staff housing for the judiciary in Rohini and Shahdara.

Metro, water, and sewage projects receive land

Several critical urban infrastructure projects have also received a boost. Around 20 hectares of land have been allotted to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at Sanoth for a Metro depot, while another 16 hectares at Narela have been provided for a casting yard.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been allotted 24 sites for Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations to improve waste collection and management. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has received land for sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations at eight locations.

Land has also been allotted for a sewage treatment plant at Jaunti and an underground water tank at Sangam Vihar. Additionally, 151 borewell clearances have been issued to strengthen the city's water supply.

Healthcare and environmental projects prioritised

The land allotment exercise has also focused on community welfare and environmental sustainability. A total of 112 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been issued for setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, while five NOCs have been granted for Atal Canteens.

To strengthen waste management infrastructure, 8.5 hectares of land have been allotted at Holambi Kalan for an E-Waste Eco Management Park. At Ghazipur, 10 acres of land have been handed over to the MCD, along with an additional 10.4 acres for expanding waste-to-energy and bio-methanisation facilities.

Community halls for Sub-Registrar Offices have also been approved at Dwarka Sector-19 and Manglapuri.

Education hub at Narela gets a fillip

The education sector has also received a significant boost with the allotment of land to several premier institutions at the Education Hub in Narela. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been allotted 22.43 acres, Delhi Technological University (DTU) has received 12.69 acres, while the Central Sanskrit University has been allotted 1,200 square metres of land.

Apart from higher education institutions, 4.1 acres have been allotted for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Jwalapuri. The Delhi government has also been allotted land for new schools at Shalimar Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

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