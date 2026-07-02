Delhi LG TS Sandhu honours Greater Kailash-I Police Station with Cleanest Police Station Award

New Delhi:

Greater Kailash-I Police Station has been recognised as the cleanest police station in Delhi, receiving the prestigious award from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The honour acknowledges the police station's consistent efforts towards maintaining cleanliness, discipline and delivering quality public service. The recognition highlights the Delhi Police's continued emphasis on improving the working environment within police stations while ensuring better citizen-centric policing.

The Lieutenant Governor also presented the Medal for Meritorious Service to 27 Delhi Police personnel in recognition of their outstanding contributions. Greater Kailash and Laxmi Nagar police stations received awards for maintaining high standards of cleanliness, while residential colonies in Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh and the Police Headquarters were recognised for their efforts towards civic upkeep.

DCP South Delhi hails the achievement

Reacting to the recognition, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) described the award as a significant achievement for the force. "A proud milestone reflecting Delhi Police's dedication to excellence," the DCP South Delhi said while congratulating the officers and staff associated with the police station.

What did LG say to Delhi Police?

Earlier on Wednesday, LG Sandhu called upon the Delhi Police to reaffirm its commitment to visible, humane, honest and technology-driven policing while addressing the Commissionerate Day Parade. The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the need for the force to remain responsive to changing policing challenges while continuing to ensure law and order and public safety across the national capital.

Sandhu took the salute during the Commissionerate Day Parade held at the New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp. Addressing police personnel, he urged the force to continuously innovate and adapt to the evolving security landscape while maintaining high standards of professionalism.

Focus on citizen-centric policing

The Lieutenant Governor underlined the importance of a proactive, professional and citizen-centric policing model. According to a post shared by the LG's office, he said such an approach would strengthen public confidence in the police, improve service delivery and contribute to making Delhi a safer city for its residents. Sandhu also stressed that adopting technology-driven policing practices, while upholding honesty and compassion, would be key to meeting the expectations of a rapidly changing urban environment.

Praise for Operation Vishwas and traffic enforcement

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated several public outreach initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Police, particularly Operation Vishwas, under which recovered lost and stolen property is returned to its rightful owners. He said the initiative has significantly enhanced public confidence in the force.

Sandhu also highlighted the need for stronger traffic enforcement and greater public participation in improving road discipline. He stressed that behavioural change among commuters is essential to reduce violations such as wrong-side driving, triple riding and riding without helmets.

Emphasising the importance of personnel welfare, the Lieutenant Governor suggested exploring innovative measures, including the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, to strengthen support systems for the families of police personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty. He also praised the growing participation of women in policing and commended the performance of the Delhi Police Women Pipe and Brass Band during the ceremony.

Police Commissioner highlights sharp decline in crime

Welcoming the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the force has undergone a significant transformation in recent years with a greater emphasis on crime prevention and technology-based policing. "Heinous crimes had declined by eight per cent this year compared to 2025, while offences registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had fallen by 12 per cent. Motor vehicle thefts and other theft cases, where complaints are registered online, had dropped by 21 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, the lowest figures recorded in the last 10 years," he said.

Golchha also said crimes against women had declined by nearly 17 per cent, while the detection rate in such cases had reached 98 per cent. Around 95 per cent of these cases were charge-sheeted within the prescribed statutory period. He added that during the current year, charge sheets were filed within two weeks in 35 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 172 street crime cases.

Crackdown on organised crime and narcotics

The Police Commissioner said Operation Gang Bust and action taken under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had disrupted organised criminal networks and their support systems. According to Golchha, these efforts have contributed to a 27 per cent decline in the use of firearms in heinous crimes.

He also referred to the recently launched Delhi Police Vision Document 2026-29 under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, stating that the force has scientifically identified 123 narcotics hotspots across the city. In addition, he announced that July would be observed as Child Safety Awareness Month to strengthen awareness and outreach initiatives related to child protection.

Brave personnel honoured during the ceremony

During the event, the Lieutenant Governor presented the posthumous Ahat Veer Samman Patra to Constable Vikram, who lost his life after being hit by a speeding truck while performing traffic duty at the Shalimar Bagh Flyover in October last year. The honour was received by his wife, Anita Singh. Nine other Delhi Police personnel who sustained injuries while performing their duties were also honoured for their service and sacrifice.

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