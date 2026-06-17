Delhi LG orders major safety overhaul: Women cops in DTC buses, strict POCSO compliance in schools

New Delhi:

Following his directions to enhance the safety of women commuters in DTC buses in a meeting held on June 3, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress along with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Secretary (Transport). He was informed that the preliminary exercise of identifying vulnerable routes with high female ridership had been undertaken by the DTC and the Delhi Police had been requested to deploy women police personnel on the Ladies Special Buses plying on these routes, especially during morning and evening hours. The Commissioner of Police informed the LG that, while Delhi Police will provide the necessary female workforce, women Home Guard Marshals could additionally be deployed to assist the police personnel.

Taking a highly serious view of women's security, the LG issued strict directions to the authorities, categorically stating that the safety of women should not be compromised at any cost. He emphasised that building a secure environment requires a zero-tolerance approach and immediate, highly visible operational interventions on the ground.

To ensure robust on-board security and prevent unruly elements from boarding buses meant for ladies or indulging in harassment of women while they board or de-board buses, these women police personnel will play an important role. These buses, initially to run on already identified routes that involve, mostly, travel to and from far-flung areas of Outer Delhi, will be operated entirely by women staff, as per directions issued by the LG.

In a major technological upgrade aimed at eliminating response delays, a key decision was taken to directly integrate the Panic Button alerts installed in buses with the 112 PCR emergency response system of the Delhi Police. This instantaneous linkage will enable seamless coordination between the transit network and law enforcement, ensuring a faster, more effective, and foolproof emergency response mechanism for women passengers in distress.

In addition to the above, the CP informed LG that as per his directions, the plan to open only women police stations catering exclusively to complaints and crime related to women and children was all set to be rolled out and the first such Police Station was ready to be operationalised soon.

Delhi LG reviews implementation status of the POCSO Act

On Tuesday, the Delhi LG also reviewed the implementation status of the POCSO Act across the capital, along with the Commissioner of Police, Secretary (WCD), and Director (Education). Taking a serious view of child/student safety, the LG directed a comprehensive audit of schools across Delhi to systematically assess their adherence to the provisions and guidelines of the POCSO Act.

The Education Department has also been instructed to enforce strict compliance and initiate firm action against institutions found lacking in the implementation of these critical measures. Furthermore, he directed that a detailed report must be provided on the exact actions that have been taken, or is planned to be taken, against the defaulters.

To institutionalise safety at the ground level, the LG directed that every school must have the mandatory dedicated Child Protection Committee that should meet regularly to monitor the environment. He further instructed the authorities to observe July as the Child Protection Month and carry out a dedicated, city-wide one-month Child Protection campaign to provide widespread awareness and mandatory training to all stakeholders. He also directed that a comprehensive report of the campaign's execution and outcomes be submitted to him.

The LG expressed the hope that the soon-to-be operationalised All Women Police Stations catering exclusively to complaints and crime against women and children will help in stronger implementation of the POCSO Act on ground. Further directing the law enforcement agencies, the LG instructed the Delhi Police to ensure robust and visible deployment around school premises and prominent student hubs. He stressed that police presence must be intensified particularly during school dispersal hours, to proactively deter any untoward incidents and strengthen public confidence.

Emphasising a strict zero-tolerance approach towards eve-teasing, harassment, and molestation of women and children, the LG categorically stated that women's safety is non-negotiable. Reaffirming that the safety, dignity, and well-being of every student cannot be compromised at any level, he stated that the administration remains firmly committed to building a secure, fearless, and protective environment for every child in Delhi.

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