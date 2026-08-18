Delhi LG revamps District Development Committee framework, brings all 13 revenue districts under new structure

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar TS Sandhu has approved the proposal for the comprehensive revision and reconstitution of the Apex Committee and District Development Committees (DDCs) across the National Capital Territory of Delhi, partially modifying the original framework established on November 15, 1999. The overhaul updates the two-tier governance mechanism to reflect the reorganisation of Delhi into 13 revenue districts - expanding the setup from nine to thirteen District Development Committees - while updating departmental designations to strengthen inter-agency coordination and ground-level monitoring.

Under the revised structure, the Principal Secretary (Public Works Department) has been formally inducted as a permanent Member of the Apex Committee. Given that the PWD functions as the principal executing agency for major road, flyover, and public infrastructure works in Delhi, its inclusion bridges a long-standing structural gap, ensuring that project execution, inter-departmental synergy, and field-level planning are seamlessly integrated into high-level policy reviews.

Chaired by the Chief Minister, the reconstituted Apex Committee comprises all Cabinet Ministers, Chairpersons of all 13 District Development Committees, the Chief Secretary, the Chairman of the Standing Committee (MCD), and administrative heads of key departments including Finance, Urban Development, Planning, General Administration, MCD, NDMC, and Delhi Jal Board. The Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has also been made a regular Member, with the Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner serving as the Member-Secretary. Obsolete designations, including the erstwhile Delhi Vidyut Board and Principal Secretary to CM, have been formally dropped.

The DDC framework serves as a vital platform to decentralise decision-making, empower local field authorities, and eliminate inter-agency silos. By actively bringing together elected representatives, civic agencies, and department heads, the restructured framework is aimed at ensuring time-bound execution of civic projects, swift grievance redressal, and responsive public service delivery across every district of Delhi.

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